Radhika Yadav murder: Tennis star shot four times, one bullet passed through-and-through, reveals autopsy

Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot four times, the autopsy report has revealed a day after she was shot by her father in her Gurugram home. The FIR, however, indicated that Radhika Yadav was shot thrice. One of the bullets, as per the postmortem report, had a through-and-through type of path - entrance and exit - leaving wounds at two places, which could have caused the confusion. The autopsy has confirmed four total entry wounds.

Radhika Yadav was shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday after a dispute over not closing her tennis academy. Radhika was a tennis player at the state level.

Deepak Yadav, was arrested on Thursday from his residence, has confessed to having killed his daughter. He told police that their household was well-to-do and Radhika did not need to manage the academy. But she did not pay heed to him and continued to do what she loved. Angered at this, he killed her in their residence.

Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who lives on the second floor of the same building, told police that he heard a "loud explosion" and rushed to the first floor where Deepak and his family stayed when the accident happened.

"I saw my niece Radhika lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. My son, Piyush Yadav, also came to the first floor," Kuldeep told the police in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

What the accused said to police

Radhika Yadav's father Deepak Yadav told police that he was dissatisfied with his daughter running a tennis academy and had requested her several times to shut it down; however, she did not comply.

“Even after being asked to close the training academy multiple times, she (Radhika) refused to do so which led to a family dispute. In a fit of rage, he (Deepak Yadav) shot his daughter three times using his licensed weapon and killed her,” said Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, reported ANI news agency.