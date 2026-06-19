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Punjab Police arrest 2 alleged Khalistan Zindabad Force operatives linked to Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala railway blast conspiracy

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 12:51 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 12:51 IST
Punjab Police arrest 2 alleged Khalistan Zindabad Force operatives linked to Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala railway blast conspiracy

2 alleged KZF operatives deported from Malaysia over Punjab rail sabotage case Photograph: (Network)

Story highlights

Punjab Police have arrested two alleged Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operatives deported from Malaysia. Officials claim the pair helped funnel terror funds to Punjab-based operatives involved in IED attacks targeting the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Punjab Police have arrested two alleged operatives of the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) after securing their deportation from Malaysia, in what officials described as a breakthrough against a cross-border terror network targeting critical infrastructure in the state. The accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were taken into custody at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after arriving from Malaysia earlier this week. The deportation was carried out with the assistance of central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police, said Punjab police in a post on X.

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Charges against the alleged KZF operatives

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Announcing the development, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on X said the two men were key "Malaysia-based nodes" of a KZF-backed terror module that targeted "critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in Punjab".

The arrests stem from investigations into two major incidents this year. The first involved an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23, while the second was an attempted explosion on the same freight corridor near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27.

According to police, the terror module behind those attacks had already been dismantled, with four suspects arrested during earlier operations. Investigators had also recovered “significant militant hardware", including an "RPG launcher, an IED, RDX, hand grenades, and high-end pistols with ammunition."

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Malaysia link uncovered

As the investigation expanded, Punjab Police said they uncovered a wider transnational conspiracy involving handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia. According to officials, Gurwinder Singh and Manjeet Singh allegedly played a crucial role in moving funds through offshore channels to KZF operatives in Punjab. Police claim the money was intended to support terror activities and destabilise law and order in the state.

"The deported accused were found to be instrumental in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab," DGP Yadav said.

Further interrogation underway

The two accused were produced before a court in Patiala on June 18 and have been remanded to police custody for further questioning.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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