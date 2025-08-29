/Pulwama, once called the terror hub hosts first Day and Night Cricket League, gathers over hundred thousand onlookers

Pulwama district, once synonymous with terrorism, is undergoing a remarkable transformation into a vibrant sports hub. Breaking new ground, the Royal Pulwama Premier League, the first-ever day-and-night cricket tournament, was successfully organized in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, marking a significant shift toward peace and progress through sports. Over one hundred thousand people gathered for the opening match of the Royal Pulwama Premier League, marking a historic moment for Pulwama. For the first time, the district witnessed such an enormous turnout for a sports event. Enthusiastic crowds from Pulwama and neighbouring districts came together to celebrate this landmark cricket tournament, showcasing the region's growing passion for sports.

''It's for the first time that Pulwama is hosting a day and night Cricket Match. It's a start of a new innings for our youngsters. It's a great start and its youth led initiative. Players from across the Union Territory and people who had come to watch from various districts, it's a great change. Kashmir has a huge population under drugs, and we are trying to revive a new hope for the youth of jammu and Kashmir, '' said Wahid Ur Rahman Parra, MLA Pulwama.

The Royal Pulwama Premier League has 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the region's cricketing talent. The inaugural match pitted Royal Goodwill against Sultan Warriors Baramulla, delivering an electrifying opener under the floodlights. The dedicated organizers worked tirelessly to ensure the event's resounding success, transforming Pulwama into a beacon of unity and hope through sports.

''I want to thank the Sports Council and District Police Pulwama who provided us with utmost support in organising the league. I am thankful that Pulwama has been provided with such turf after a long wait. We had very little time, but it was made possible. It's the first time that a day and night league has been started, '' said a local from Pulwama.

The Secretary of the Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul attended the event and said that ''When you hold the hands of youth, you don’t just guide them, you ignite their spirit. J&K Sports Council has sown seeds of passion, discipline and purpose, letting sports in J&K grow as naturally as rivers carve valleys and dawn breaks night.