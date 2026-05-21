/Pulwama attack accused reportedly killed by gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

One of the alleged masterminds of Pulwama attack was reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Hamza Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar, an Al-Badr terrorist commander originally died after he was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Muzaffarabad. So far, no organisation has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Burhan, originally from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was one of the main accused to have allegedly planned and helped in arranging the logistics to carry out the Pulwama terror attack. The February 2019 attack, one of the deadliest on Indian security personnel in recent years, targeted a CRPF convoy on the Jammu–Srinagar highway that killed more than 40 personnel.

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Later, the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which also issued a video of the suicide bomber.

In 2022, Burhan was designated a terrorist by the Indian government.

“Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor, aged 23 years, is a resident of Kharbatpora, Ratnipora, Pulwama, and one of the associate members of Al Badr, a terrorist outfit designated under the UAPA," read the statement released by the government.

On February 14, 2019, the suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy. The attack killed 40 CRPF jawans.