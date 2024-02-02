Promised in Bali, delivered in Delhi: EAM Jaishankar on how India pulled off African Union's G20 inclusion

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar repeated New Delhi's case for reforms in the United Nations by citing the example of African Union's inclusion in G20 during India's presidency of the grouping of the world's wealthiest economies last year.

Jaishankar said that the African Union's inclusion as a permanent member of the group was the "international version" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, adding that AU's inclusion has spurred a debate on not just multilateralism but even on UN reforms.

The EAM was speaking at the launch of the book 'India and the Future of G20: Shaping Policies for a Better World'.

"Our G20 Presidency was a notable period in our diplomatic history. Resonating domestically, its many achievements have been widely appreciated. From getting multilateralism back on track, to fulfilling Modi's guarantee to Africa, there is much that India should be proud of," Jaishankar posted on X.



Our G20 Presidency was a notable period in our diplomatic history. Resonating domestically, its many achievements have been widely appreciated.



Addressing the event, Jaishankar said, "Around five months ago, we had the G20 Summit. It's been two months since India relinquished its presidency. So, it's a natural thought for many us who were involved with the G20 to reflect on how it proceeds, how it is perceived, how it is remembered, and how it is analysed."

PM Modi lived up to his promise: Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister described New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit as an opportunity for a number of countries who had an affinity for common interests and stakes but were not included in the global decision-making process.

"There's not a single African President, Prime Minister or Foreign Minister who has not thanked us for what is seen truly as a big step in Africa's rise, a recognition today that Africa should have a voice. In fact, in a very interesting way, it has also spurred a debate on not just multilateralism but even on UN reform. I mean, the feeling is that if a body like the G20 could add a member, surely this should serve as an inspiration for other bodies, not least the United Nations," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the then African Union President Macky Sall during Bali G2) Summit in 2022 that India would ensure African Union's inclusion as a permanent G20 member during its presidency.

Also watch | G20 Summit 2023 : What is G20 Summit and what's the history behind × "Then President of the African Union, Macky Sall, came up, he was very agitated. He felt that the assurances that had been given that the African Union would be considered for the presidency. There was no discussion. The Indonesian presidency, much of the oxygen was taken by the Ukraine issue. He articulated his feelings very strongly, and I heard Prime Minister Modi assure him, 'Don't worry, we are now going to pick the baton'. So, for me, this was an international version of 'Modi Ki Guarantee' that he guaranteed Macky Sall that in our presidency, we will get it done," he further added.

India's G20 presidency achieved its fruition during New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit in September this year when it hosted over 40 global leaders and their delegations. The inclusion of African Union as permanent G20 member, the launch of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as well as the inclusion of International Solar Alliance (ISA) into final leaders' statement emerged as defining highlights of New Delhi's stewardship of the world's wealthiest economies.