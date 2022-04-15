Probe initiated after Tamil Nadu cop allegedly hurls racist insults at woman

Written By: Sidharth MP Edited By: C Krishnasai
Chennai Published: Apr 15, 2022, 06:02 PM(IST)

(Image for representation) Tamil Nadu Police Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

The woman claimed that was pulled off by the cop because she was present at the beach beyond the stipulated timings

Tamil Nadu Police has ordered an inquiry after a woman claimed that she was subjected to racial insults from a cop.

In her complaint raised on Twitter tagging the police, the woman, who is supposedly from different ethnicity, alleged that the cop misbehaved with her when was strolling at a beach with her friend at Sea Shell Avenue in southern Chennai city.

The woman claimed that was pulled off by the cop because she was present at the beach beyond the stipulated timings.

"The most disrespectful thing he told is 'Go and roam in North India after 10 o’clock',” the woman in her Twitter post said.

“Being a northeastern, how come I am being tagged as North Indian???? Is it because I can’t speak Tamil language?" reads her post.

In her post, she further claimed that the police officer tried to detain her and threatened to file a false case against her when she tried to talk back.

“When I was replying him back, he threatened me to take me in his vehicle and file a case against me. Literally, why? And, there was no notice displayed about the timing for sitting on beach. Please train them to behave nicely at least. I’m not a criminal,” she said in her post.

Replying to her from its official handle, Tamil Nadu Police DGP Sylendra Babu expressed regret at the incident and assured to punish the officer.

"An enquiry is ordered and action as deemed fit would be taken" read the response.

Notably, this incident of alleged misbehaviour from the cops comes at a time when there has been a spurt in gruesome crimes against women and young girls across Tamil Nadu. 

