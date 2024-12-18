New Delhi, India

In a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said throwing youths into the war zone in Israel for "employment" is not an achievement but a matter of shame.

Her remarks came after the north Indian state's chief minister took a swipe at the Indian parliamentarian for carrying a handbag to parliament that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

"Yesterday, a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a Palestine bag, while we are sending our youth to Israel for opportunities," Adityanath said on the second day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"So far, more than 5,600 youth from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work. Every youth gets free food and accommodation besides a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh (150,000) there. There is also full guarantee of safety."

Hitting back at Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said those who sent Uttar Pradesh's youths to war-torn Israel instead of providing them employment are calling it their achievement.

"They are neither aware of the unemployment situation in the state nor do they understand the pain of those youths and their families," she said.

According to reports, the youths who have gone to work in Israel are saving their lives by hiding in bunkers and the companies are exploiting them, she said in a post in Hindi.

"Their families are always scared. Our promising youths are forced to risk their lives for employment because you cannot provide employment," Priyanka Gandhi said. "Throwing our youths into the war zone for employment is not something to pat on the back but a matter of shame."

In his remarks, Adityanath said, "Recently, the ambassador of Israel visited Uttar Pradesh and said they want more youths from the state, as they are doing good work there. The world is now acknowledging the skills of our youths. When these youths send money home, they contribute to the development of the state. We should congratulate them."

On Tuesday, Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi also staged a protest on the Parliament premises demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

This came a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine by carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

