Prime Minister Modi dials Sonia Gandhi, former presidents and PM amid COVID-19 spread

In the wake of coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to opposition leaders including former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday. The PM called the opposition leaders and held a discussion on coronavirus which is spreading rapidly in the country.

He also called up leaders of various political parties like Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, MK Stalin and Parkash Singh Badal. #Coronavirus https://t.co/V7hL8FIh5F — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020 ×

Among others, PM Modi also spoke to leaders of various political parties, including, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav; West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee; Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik. The chief minister of Telangana Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal were also among the list.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus case in India rose to 3,374 on Sunday, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged while 77 others have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, in a bid to see whether the coronavirus is getting transmitted in the hotspot areas, ICMR has set a fresh protocol for healthcare workers to start with a rapid antibody-based blood test for COVID-19.

The top medical research body has framed a newer strategy for areas reporting in clusters (containment zone), in large migration gatherings and evacuee's centres, where a large number of COVID-19 cases are arising. ICMR stated that cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) are to be monitored in health facilities.

Any surge in cases are to be monitored and brought to the notice of surveillance officer or chief medical officer for additional investigation.