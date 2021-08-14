President Kovind addresses nation on eve of India's 75th Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the "temple of the country's democracy" which provides the highest forum to discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of people, remarks that came against the backdrop of the recent ruckus and continuous disruptions that led to the abrupt adjournment of the two Houses.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, the President also referred to the second COVID-19 wave and said the country is yet to come out of its devastating effects. He asserted this is the time for extra care and caution, and people should not let their guard down.

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our 'annadata' farmers and help them get a better price for their produce.

Referring to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, he lauded the "stellar" performance by the country's sportspersons.

President Kovind said when India won independence, many sceptics thought democracy would not survive in India.

"Little did they know that roots of democracy were nurtured in this soil in ancient times, and even in modern times India was ahead of many western nations in offering franchise to all adults, regardless of any distinctions."

The founding fathers had reposed their faith in the wisdom of the people, and 'we, the people of India' have made India a strong democracy, he added.

"We have adopted the system of parliamentary democracy. Therefore, our Parliament is the temple of our democracy which provides us highest forum where we discuss, debate and decide issues for the well-being of our people," the President said.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13, after a tumultuous Monsoon session that witnessed unruly scenes in the Upper House on Wednesday when the Insurance bill was being passed.

The Government and the opposition parties had traded charges over the abrupt end of the Monsoon session which was marred by continuous disruptions since it commenced on July 19.

The opposition parties accused the government of crushing their voice in Parliament, "murdering" democracy and bringing "outsiders" as marshals to beat up MPs, a charge denied by the government. The government on its part had alleged that it was pre-planned by the opposition to not allow Parliament to function.

Kovind also said it is a matter of great pride for all Indians that our Parliament will soon be housed in a new building.

"It will be a fitting statement of our outlook. It will honour our legacy while also walking in step with the contemporary world, he said, adding that it is more than symbolic that the new building will be inaugurated in the year of the 75th anniversary of Independence."