President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud as the new Chief Justice of India

On Monday, India’s Union Law and Justice Minister, Kiren Rijiju, indicated that President Draupadi Murmu has appointed Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). The decision will take effect from November 9 and Justice Chandrachud will take over as the 50th CJI.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2022 ×

This comes upon the recommendation of the outgoing incumbent, CJI Uday Umesh Lalit on October 11, said reports. According to media reports, Dr Chandrachud will formally take the oath on November 9 and his tenure as the CJI will be till November 10, 2024. It is the longest term a CJI has served in the recent past, said Live Law.

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud graduated with his LLB from Delhi University and went on to study at Harvard after earning the Inlaks Scholarship from where he earned his Masters in Law (LLM) and Doctorate in Juridical Sciences at Harvard (SJD). According to media reports, his father, Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud was the 16th CJI and the longest-serving CJI in Indian history having served more than seven years from 1978 to 1985.

(With inputs from agencies)



