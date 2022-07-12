Pranay Verma to be next Indian envoy to Dhaka, Sibi George goes to Japan

Pranay Kumar Verma, currently the Indian envoy to Vietnam will be the next Indian High commissioner to Dhaka even as Vikram Doraiswami who is the current envoy goes to London. In the past. Verma has served as the director-general of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of External Affairs and was also director-general for external relations at the Department of Atomic Energy looking after India’s nuclear diplomacy. Bangladesh, India ties have seen an upswing, from connectivity to culture. Under High commissioner Doraiswami, high profile visits of Indian President Kovind and PM Modi took place last year to the country as part of celebration of ties, birth anniversary of its father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Independence year anniversary.

Sibi George, currently Indian Ambassador to Kuwait will be next Indian envoy to Japan even as Indian envoy to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma goes to Canada. The position of Indian high commissioner to Canada got vacant as Ajay Bisaria retired. Sibi George has served in the past in Cairo, Doha, Islamabad, Washington DC and was Deputy Chief of Mission in Indian Missions in Tehran and Riyadh. Sanjay Kumar Verma, 1988 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer has served in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, and Italy. Amb. Verma was also the Indian Ambassador to Sudan.

Neeta Bhushan, AS in Central Europe Division of the ministry of external affairs will be the next Indian high commissioner to New Zealand as Muktesh Pardeshi returns to Delhi to play a key role in G20 summit preparations. Central Europe Division has seen lot of action, especially dealing with PM's visit to Denmark earlier this year. Meanwhile, as India gets ready to take the chair of G20 Presidency in November, more Indian diplomats are expected to be Delhi for the mega summit's preparation and related meetings.

Meanwhile, Amit Kumar, India's Consul General to Chicago will be next Indian envoy to South Korean and Namgya C. Khampa is expected to be next Indian envoy to Kenya. Amit Kumar has served as India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington. At the Foreign Ministry in New Delhi, Khampa at different times handled relations with the United States, Sri Lanka and Myanmar and served on deputation at the Prime Minister’s Office from 2016 to 2018.



