/Police reached J&K to nab 3 accused in cab driver murder, found JeM terror module instead. This is what happened

The accused have been identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, and Munish Singh alias Ansh, all residents of J&K, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.
A team of police arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir over the allegation of murdering a cab driver. While the officers were there to arrest the three men, they also found a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
Bashir was a wanted criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act cases registered at the Qalamabad police station in Handwara.