Published: Sep 02, 2025, 18:49 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 18:49 IST
Police reached J&K to nab 3 accused in cab driver murder, found JeM terror module instead. This is what happened

A team of police arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir over the allegation of murdering a cab driver. While the officers were there to arrest the three men, they also found a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The accused have been identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, and Munish Singh alias Ansh, all residents of J&K, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

Bashir was a wanted criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act cases registered at the Qalamabad police station in Handwara.

Gulshan Parveen

