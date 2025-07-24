/PM Narendra Modi meets King Charles in UK. What was his gift to the monarch?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United Kingdom, met King Charles on Thursday and discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the trade deal. He gifted the monarch a tree, inspired by his environmental initiative, EK Ped Maa Ke Naam. PM Modi further said that he discussed environmental protection and sustainability with Britain's King.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health, and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability," he wrote on X.

PM Modi also shared a photograph of his meeting with King Charles. The Royal Family also shared a photograph of the tree.

"This afternoon, the King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, at Sandringham House. During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers," the Royal Family wrote on X.

PM Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, today announced the economic partnership between India and the UK. He also interacted with business leaders at Chequers, highlighting the transformative potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold.”