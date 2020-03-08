PM Narendra Modi gives away all his social media accounts to women achievers

As promised, Prime minister of India Narendra Modi logs out of his social media accounts and gives them to seven women achievers who are sharing their life's journeys on international women's day.

The first to tweet from the PM's twitter handle was Sneha Mohan doss, founder of food bank India.

I feel empowered when I do what I'm passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed atleast one needy person and contribute to a hunger free planet. - @snehamohandoss#SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020 ×

PM Modi not only handed over his Twitter account but also his other social media accounts of Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

Video stories were broadcast through PM Modis Instagram account. They were relayed through the IGTV format and garnered huge traction.

One video has more than 3 lakh 40 thousand views so far. PM Modi has 35.5 million followers on Instagram, a photo and video sharing platform.

The prime minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers' mark on Twitter.

