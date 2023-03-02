PM Modi urges G20 nations to find common ground on divisive issues

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Modi said multilateral institutions had failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges and called on world leaders to find common ground on divisive issues.

"We must all acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today," Modi said in a recorded statement.

"The experience of the last few years -– financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed."

The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to dominate the G20 meeting. Modi called on G20 delegates to make the meeting a success, despite the bloc's deep divisions over the conflict.

"We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," he said.

Modi further said that the G20 has the capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete results. He also said several developing countries are "struggling with unsustainable debt" while trying to ensure food and energy security for their citizens, and G20 needs to work to ease these challenges.

"After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the Sustainable Development Goals. Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people. They are also the ones most affected by global warming caused by richer countries," he said.

This is where India's G20 presidency can make a difference, Modi said, as this is an opportunity to give a voice to the Global South. "India's G20 Presidency tried to give a voice to the Global South. No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions."

PM Modi also talked about how natural disasters and the pandemic have taken away thousands of lives. He noted global supply chains have broken down during times of stress and turmoil. Notably, a minute of silence was observed for the Turkey-Syria earthquake victims before the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet began.

He also said that stable economies have found themselves overwhelmed by debt and financial crisis, and said there is a need to show resilience in our societies, economies, healthcare systems and in infrastructure. "The G20 has a critical role to play in finding the right balance between growth and efficiency on one hand and resilience on the other," the Prime Minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE