/PM Modi’s birthday: Top NDA leaders gather in Varanasi as up kicks off 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Uttar Pradesh is set to host expansive celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. Top political leaders from across the country, including prominent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) figures, are gathering in the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The day’s highlight in Varanasi is the launch of the month-long "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan," a welfare and public outreach initiative organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to commemorate PM Modi’s 25 years in public office.

High-Profile Attendance in Varanasi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are in Varanasi to lead the primary events. Joining them at the launch ceremony are key NDA allies and state leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary.

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A central feature of the day is the official flag-off of the ‘Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra’ from the Rudraksh International Convention Centre. This long-distance rally connects Modi’s current constituency, Varanasi, with his birthplace of Vadnagar in Gujarat. Before the journey begins, 51 designated Seva Yatris will perform a Jalabhishek ritual at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple using sacred water collected from the Ganga River. A parallel bike rally is simultaneously being flagged off from Vadnagar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, traveling in the opposite direction toward Kashi.

The two-way rally will cover over 10 states, 193 districts, and 1,159 villages before concluding on October 7, the anniversary of Modi first taking office as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. Riders will carry river water collected from across India to perform traditional rituals at both terminal locations.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the party is observing the occasion with community service activities. Key programmes include: Party workers and local residents are lighting 200 "lamps of blessing" at each polling booth across the state as a tribute to PM Modi's quarter-century of public service.