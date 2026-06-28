/PM Modi receives guard of honour in Seychelles during his 3-day official visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House in Seychelles on Sunday during his three-day official visit to the East African island nation. His visit has been undertaken at the invitation of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, which is focused on deepening the longstanding partnership between the two countries. President Herminie formally welcomed PM Modi at the State House, where the two leaders participated in formal ceremonial proceedings as part of the visit.
Scheduled from June 27 to 29, the Prime Minister's trip will also see him attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on Monday as the Guest of Honour, commemorating 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.
The Prime Minister arrived in the capital, Victoria, on Saturday and was personally received at the airport by President Herminie, accompanied by senior cabinet ministers and top government officials. The warm reception underscored the close diplomatic ties shared by the two nations.