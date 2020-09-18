PM Modi, Putin reiterate commitment to further strengthen India-Russia ties in telephonic conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and lauded his contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Modi expressed his warm appreciation for the gesture.

During the telephonic conversation, Modi thanked Putin for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India, and said that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the next bilateral summit at a mutually convenient date.

Both leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, and expressed appreciation for the continued momentum in bilateral interactions despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, they referred to the recent productive visits to Moscow by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

PM Modi thanked Putin for the successful Russian Chairmanship of the SCO and BRICS this year. He conveyed his eagerness to participate in the forthcoming SCO and BRICS Summit later this year, as well as the Council of SCO Heads of Government to be hosted by India.

Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17 in 1950, turned 70 on Thursday.

Putin even wrote Modi a letter wishing him on his birthday.

In the letter to Modi, Putin said, “Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary.”

Praising Modi, Putin said his activity as India’s head of the government has earned him the well-deserved respect of compatriots and high international prestige. “Under your leadership India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development,” he said.

“It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries,” Putin noted in the letter uploaded on the website of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The president said he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between him and Modi.

“I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success,” he said.

(with inputs)