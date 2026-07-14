Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /PM Modi pays tribute to Nand Kishore Goenka, says his life embodied 'Nation First'

PM Modi pays tribute to Nand Kishore Goenka, says his life embodied 'Nation First'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:21 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:22 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Nand Kishore Goenka, says his life embodied 'Nation First'

Nand Kishore Goenka Photograph: (Network)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, saying his lifelong commitment to public service, the RSS and the principle of 'Nation First' will continue to inspire generations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences to Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra after the death of his father, Nand Kishore Goenka, who passed away on Monday (Jul 13) at the age of 96. In a condolence letter dated July 13, Modi said that he was saddened by the news of Goenka’s death and said he shared the grief of the bereaved family. Modi also paid tribute to Goenka’s long life, describing it as one marked by public service, commitment to society and devotion to duty.

PM notes Nand Kishore Goenka's service

The letter said Goenka had spent his life in "national service,” and noted that he remained associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak (volunteer). Modi said that while Goenka is no longer with us, the values he stood for would continue to guide the family and those who knew him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman, passes away at 96

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to the family and prayed for strength in this difficult time. He said he hoped Goenka’s memory would continue to inspire future generations, adding that his “blessed life” would be remembered with respect.

"He not only strengthened business traditions but also fulfilled his responsibilities towards society with sincerity. His service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his organisational spirit and his commitment to the principle of "Nation First" made his life an example of simplicity and public welfare," said the PM.

Trending Stories

Goenka’s passing has prompted condolences from across the business and social circles. His mortal remains were kept at his residence in Mumbai for family members, friends and well-wishers to pay their final respects. His last rites are scheduled to be performed at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Haryana’s Hisar, on Wednesday morning.

Also read | Tributes pour in as Dr Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka passes away

Who was Nand Kishore Goenka?

Born on September 28, 1930, Nand Kishore Goenka was known for his work in social service and cow welfare, alongside his association with the RSS. He also played a role in strengthening unity within the Vaishya community and contributed to the development of Agroha, the historic capital associated with Maharaja Agrasen and the Agrawal community.

His son, Dr Subhash Chandra, has built the Essel Group into one of India’s best-known business houses and turned Zee into a major name in the country’s media and entertainment sector.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

Trending Topics