PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, discusses deepening cooperation across trade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his State visit to Egypt, met his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and discussed the deepening cooperation across areas like trade and investment, and renewable energy.

PM Modi and the Egyptian PM held a roundtable meeting with seven cabinet ministers and senior officials in attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Advancing India-Egypt civilisational relations! In his first engagement in Cairo, PM @narendramodi held a meeting with the newly set up India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet @CabinetEgy, headed by PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the meeting. Advancing 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 civilisational relations!



In his first engagement in Cairo, PM @narendramodi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet @CabinetEgy, headed by PM Mostafa Madbouly.



Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present in the… pic.twitter.com/NeKveGY5m3 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023 ×

"Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties. PM thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the whole of government approach," he said in another tweet. PM Modi meets Grand Mufti of Egypt in Cairo The Indian Prime Minister, on Saturday, also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Allam.

Allam, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said that this was his second meeting with PM Modi and that he has seen a great development in India.

"I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects the wise leadership for a big country like India," the Grand Mufti said. PM @narendramodi met His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt.



They discussed the strong cultural & people to people relations between India and Egypt. Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering… pic.twitter.com/ucFFVkDVYA — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023 ×

"Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between the various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation with India. The Indian side is also going to provide an Information Technology Centre of Excellence here. We have lots of scope of cooperation," the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also presented a special gift to Prime Minister Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official release, said that the discussions between the two were mainly focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society. Indian PM meets CEO of Hassan Allam Holding PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company which is one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region on 24 June 2023 in Cairo. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Mr. Hassan Allam, the CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company. They discussed subjects pertaining to economy and forging closer cooperation in sectors like infrastructure and construction. pic.twitter.com/kKLBWrGvCG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2023 ×

They discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties in Cairo, Egypt. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region." PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region.



Possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy,… pic.twitter.com/5zVweNvwwF — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023 × Modi meets prominent Yoga instructors in Cairo Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on Saturday. Prominent Yoga practitioners and instructors from Egypt, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel met PM @narendramodi in Cairo. The Prime Minister expressed admiration for their dedication to popularise Yoga. pic.twitter.com/IOjKrOCOO9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2023 ×

"PM @narendramodi held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"PM praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India. They informed PM of great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt," added the tweet. PM @narendramodi held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo.



PM praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India. They informed PM of great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/6aMGTloE4F — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023 ×

PM Modi will visit the Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday where he will spend nearly half an hour. The mosque, which is located in the Egyptian capital Cairo, is the fourth oldest mosque in Egypt and the second largest after the mosque of ibn Tulun. The mosque is also an important religious site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo.

He will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

(With inputs from agencies)