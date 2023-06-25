ugc_banner

PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, discusses deepening cooperation across trade

Cairo, EgyptEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:36 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

PM Modi and the Egyptian PM held a roundtable meeting with seven cabinet ministers and senior officials in attendance.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his State visit to Egypt, met his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and discussed the deepening cooperation across areas like trade and investment, and renewable energy.

PM Modi and the Egyptian PM held a roundtable meeting with seven cabinet ministers and senior officials in attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Advancing India-Egypt civilisational relations! In his first engagement in Cairo, PM @narendramodi held a meeting with the newly set up India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet @CabinetEgy, headed by PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the meeting.

×

 

"Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties. PM thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the whole of government approach," he said in another tweet.

PM Modi meets Grand Mufti of Egypt in Cairo

The Indian Prime Minister, on Saturday, also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Allam.

Allam, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said that this was his second meeting with PM Modi and that he has seen a great development in India.

"I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects the wise leadership for a big country like India," the Grand Mufti said.

×

 

"Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between the various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation with India. The Indian side is also going to provide an Information Technology Centre of Excellence here. We have lots of scope of cooperation," the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also presented a special gift to Prime Minister Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in an official release, said that the discussions between the two were mainly focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society.

Indian PM meets CEO of Hassan Allam Holding

PM Modi had a productive discussion with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company which is one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region on 24 June 2023 in Cairo.

×

 

They discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mohamed Medhat Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties in Cairo, Egypt. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region."

×

 

Modi meets prominent Yoga instructors in Cairo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on Saturday.

×

 

"PM @narendramodi held a warm conversation with two young prominent Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel, in Cairo," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"PM praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India. They informed PM of great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt," added the tweet.

×

 

PM Modi will visit the Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday where he will spend nearly half an hour. The mosque, which is located in the Egyptian capital Cairo, is the fourth oldest mosque in Egypt and the second largest after the mosque of ibn Tulun. The mosque is also an important religious site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo.

He will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

India: Opposition unites, sets sights on winning 2024 polls, next conclave in Shimla to forge agenda

Indian education agent arrested in Canada in connection with fake admission letters scam

PM Modi's US visit brings home billions in investments from Google, Amazon