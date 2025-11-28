/PM Modi inaugurates 77-feet-tall Lord Ram statue in Goa 3 days after hoisting Dharma Dhwaj in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 77-feet-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, South Goa. The Indian PM also inaugurated the 'Ramayana Theme Park' developed by the Math. He released the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin.

While addressing the devotees on the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, PM Modi said, "Today's auspicious day ahs filled my heart with utmost peace. The pool of devotees present here, is increasing the spirit of this Math."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

