/PM Modi holds talks with Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, says 'elevating our ties to strategic partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, with the two sides discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, and Secretary (West) Sibi George, along with other senior diplomats and officials from both countries.

During the talks, Modi and Mirziyoyev reviewed cooperation across several key areas, including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. The discussions focused on expanding existing areas of cooperation while identifying new opportunities for collaboration. The two leaders also outlined priorities and set the agenda for taking India-Uzbekistan relations forward.

PM Narendra Modi also congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the country’s 35th Independence Day, noting that the occasion coincides with the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent. Modi also expressed his gratitude to Mirziyoyev for the warm and enthusiastic reception he received upon arriving in Uzbekistan. "It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here," he told the Uzbek President during the talks. "Moreover, you adorned the entire city in the colours of the Indian tricolour. That, too, was truly touching. All of this demonstrates just how close India is to your heart."

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The Prime Minister said the two sides had a productive discussion over dinner and taken several important decisions. He said, "We had a productive discussion over dinner last night and took several important decisions. Our teams are also aligned on these matters. We will establish a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination."

He added, “We will elevate our Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations. We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium.” Highlighting growing cooperation between the two countries, he said, "Today, we are formalising three sister-city and sister-state arrangements. We should create a roadmap to fully realise their potential."