/WATCH | PM Modi participates in yoga session during visit to Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a yoga session organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Sunday (August 30) as part of his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. PM Modi walked around the venue and interacted with participants as they took part in the yoga programme. He also joined the participants for a group photograph at the conclusion of the session. The yoga event came a day after PM Modi received a warm welcome from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after arriving in Tashkent on Saturday. The two leaders travelled together from the airport to the presidential palace and later held a dinner meeting.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," said the PM as he landed in Uzbekistan on Saturday. PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev later on Sunday. The discussions are expected to cover key areas including trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties.

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This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan since becoming prime minister. His previous visits took place in 2015, 2016 and 2022. Following his Uzbekistan visit, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Bishkek to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. Participants at the yoga session welcomed the programme and highlighted its potential to strengthen ties between India and Uzbekistan.