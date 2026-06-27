/PM Modi hands over patrol vessel to Seychelles to boost maritime security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a high-speed Fast Patrol Vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard, reinforcing India's role as a key security partner in the Indian Ocean. The vessel, PS Lespwar, constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited, can exceed 30 knots and will enhance Seychelles' surveillance capabilities over its expansive Exclusive Economic Zone. Lespwar in Creole means hope. India also handed over 10 utility vehicles and 5 laser radial boats.

The symbolic handover occurred during the Indian PM's three-day state visit, which coincides with Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations. Indian PM, invited as the chief guest, was welcomed at the airport by Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie. Accompanying the naval gift, the Indian leader also presented 6 ambulances to support Seychelles' healthcare infrastructure. The visit highlights deepening defence and development ties between the two nations, which are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

During a visit to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, PM Modi and President Herminie viewed Aldabra giant tortoises, one of the world's largest and longest-living species. Native to the Aldabra Atoll, these reptiles can live over 250 years, with adult males weighing up to 250 kg. Seychelles has previously gifted tortoises to Indian zoos in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Historical links trace back to the 19th century, when a tortoise named Adwaitya was gifted to Calcutta and reportedly lived until 2006.

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Maritime cooperation was further spotlighted by the arrival of Indian Navy survey vessel INS Ikshak at Port Victoria on 26 June. The indigenously built ship will participate in National Day events, engage with Seychelles Defence Forces, and conduct community outreach, including medical camps.

On Sunday, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Herminie, address theNational Assembly, the first Indian Prime Minister to do so, and attend the main independence celebrations.