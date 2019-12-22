PM Modi expresses confidence in India-Bangladesh ties, says both working shoulder-to-shoulder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ties with Bangladesh have strengthened and both countries are working together on several issues.

While speaking at a rally in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Ties with Bangladesh have strengthened. We have worked with Bangladesh and solved many issues dating back to the partition. Land boundary issue, connectivity, railway, new waterways, expansion of broadband, we are working with Bangladesh shoulder-to-shoulder. "

The comments come days after Bangladesh's foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan called off visits to India in the aftermath of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment law in the Parliament. The law gives citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have arrived in Indian before December 31, 2014.

India, while explaining its position on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, said it was not under the current PM Hasina government. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "no bill will impact the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh".

In fact, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament during the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment bill said, "As long as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was leading Bangladesh, everything worked very well. But once his government went, minorities began to be oppressed. I can tell you that a large number of Bangladeshi Hindus had to come here to seek refuge".

"The current government in Bangladesh is also taking care of religious minorities. It is making arrangements also for the religious minorities but there has been a long period in the past during which people came to India on the account of religious persecution. This Bill is only to give citizenship to those people who came at that time," he had said.

Many high-level visits have taken between India and Bangladesh with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visiting India twice this year. PM Modi is expected to visit Bangladesh next year around March 17 for the 100th birth anniversary of Bangladesh's 'father of the nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.