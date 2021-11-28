PM Modi congratulates Petr Fiala for appointment as Czech prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Petr Fiala over his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and said he looks forward to working with him for further enhancing ties between the two countries.

The Czech President on Sunday swore in Petr Fiala as the country's new prime minister following last month's parliamentary election.

"Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties," Modi tweeted.

Fiala teamed up his Civic Democratic Party with two smaller parties to form the Together alliance which came first in last month's general election.

He will face the urgent task of grappling with one of the world's highest Covid infection rates including a case of the new Omicron variant.

The 57-year-old has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014 and served as that country's Education Minister between 2012-13.