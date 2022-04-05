PM Modi congratulates Grammys 2022 winner Falguni Shah

Congratulatory wishes poured in from Indian musician Falguni Shah as she won a Grammy award in the Best Children's Music category on Sunday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated Shah who goes by the name of Falu Shah.

"Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children`s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic," Modi tweeted.

Falguni, won her first Grammy in the Best Children's Music Album category for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday.

Falguni moved to the US in 2000, toured with her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah on the fusion band Karyshma (Hindi for Miracle), and released a self-titled solo album in the US in 2007, blending elements of folk from across the south-east Asia with Western music.

She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman. She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children`s Music Album category at the Grammys twice.