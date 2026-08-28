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PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with kids at 7 LKM, shares his childhood dream

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 17:07 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 17:07 IST
PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with kids at 7 LKM, shares his childhood dream

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Rakhi with school kids Photograph: (X/PM Modi)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, interacting with schoolgirls who tied rakhis on his wrist. He extended festival wishes and shared warm moments with the children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Aug 28) celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school kids at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, continuing an annual tradition of marking the festival with young visitors. The Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and success to everyone's lives.

Schoolgirls visiting the residence tied rakhis on PM Modi's wrist. Photos and a video shared by him showed him interacting with the children, shaking hands and exchanging high-fives with them.

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"Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this auspicious festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success to all your lives," PM Modi wrote in Hindi in a post on X. He also wished for the bond of affection, togetherness and mutual trust to remain eternal.

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Sharing another set of visuals from the celebrations, PM Modi wrote, "Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone."

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In another post highlighting his interaction with the children, he wrote, "High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM." During the interaction, one of the children asked Modi about his childhood dream. The Prime Minister replied, "Aap logo ko milna" (To meet you all).

Raksha Bandhan is traditionally celebrated as a festival symbolising the bond of affection and protection between siblings.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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