/PM Modi at SEMICON India 2026: ‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Sep 17) said India’s semiconductor ecosystem is expanding rapidly, opening new opportunities for innovation, investment and growth, as he inaugurated the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The three-day event, being held from September 17 to 19, brings together semiconductor and electronics companies, investors, policymakers, researchers and other industry stakeholders. This year’s theme is “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.”

Modi linked the semiconductor push with India’s long-standing tradition of manufacturing and craftsmanship, noting that Thursday also marked Vishwakarma Jayanti.

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“Today is also the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my best wishes to all citizens on Vishwakarma Jayanti. In our tradition, Lord Vishwakarma is considered a symbol of the power of creation and construction,” he said.

“And look at the coincidence, the PM Vishwakarma scheme is also being launched today. On one hand, we have our centuries old tradition of construction and on the other, the technology and vision of the 21st century. This is also the inspiration behind our vision of a self reliant and developed India,” he added.

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Modi highlights pace of India's growth

The prime minister pointed to developments over the past fortnight to underline the pace of India's economic and technological expansion.

“If we look at just the past 15 days, it gives us an idea of the direction in which India is moving and the speed at which it is progressing,” Modi said.

He referred to the Global Fintech Fest held in Mumbai, where discussions included agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology. He also highlighted the completion of around 3,000 kilometres of dedicated freight corridors, saying the infrastructure would accelerate movement across the country, improve logistics and strengthen manufacturing.

The official government account has separately described more than 2,800 km of Dedicated Freight Corridor as complete, calling it a milestone for logistics transformation.

Semiconductor manufacturing expands

The government launched the Semicon India Programme in January 2022 to build a semiconductor ecosystem spanning chip design, fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging and module manufacturing.