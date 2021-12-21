Petrol, diesel price hike in Sri Lanka forces govt to seek help from India, Oman

Even as severe foreign exchange crisis torments Sri Lanka, the price hike of petrol and diesel has worsened the situation in the island country.

In order to seek respite, the government has started negotiations with India and Oman to come up with credit lines for purchases of fuel.

Also Read | 'Queen of Asia': World's largest corundum sapphire pebble unveiled in Sri Lanka

The price of petrol has reached Rs 171 per litre and diesel has touched Rs 121 in the country. The development has led to a hue and cry in the nation.

State oil entity of Sri Lanka and local subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation had hiked the prices.

Also Read: After suspending solar power project, Chinese ambassador goes on charm offensive in Jaffna

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), which is run by state, had been urging the government to hike prices but it did not allow the rise since October.

Now, the CPC raised the price of petrol by Rs 20 and diesel by Rs 10. Petrol 95 Octane’s price has been increased by Rs 23. It has now reached Rs 207 per litre. The Petrol 95 Octane of Lanka IOC (LIOC), which is the subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in the country, will cost three rupees more than that of the CPC.

(With inputs from agencies)