Patna to be in lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Patna said today that Bihar's capital city will remain under lockdown from July 10 to 16 amid growing coronavirus cases.

India's financial capital Mumbai which has been hit hard due to the virus reported 1,381 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the city to 87,513, including 23,214 active cases. The death toll in Mumbai due to the virus has risen to 5,061.

In Mumbai's slum area Dharavi, three new coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,338, including 329 active cases. The virus has claimed 86 lives in the area.

Meanwhile, in the national capital 2,033 coronavirus cases were reported along 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's health department said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has now climbed to 1,04,864, including 23,452 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in Delhi has climbed to 3,213.

In Karnataka, 2062 new coronavirus cases were reported with 54 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 28,877. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 470. Bengaluru has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 12,509 infections.

In Gujarat, 783 coronavirus cases were reported today with 16 deaths reported taking the number of cases in the state to 38,419 including 1,995 deaths.