/Passport never a proof of citizenship: Centre clarifies after MEA's remark invites criticism

After Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (June 24) said that an Indian passport serves primarily as a travel and identity document and not as a definitive proof of citizenship, the Centre on Thursday clarified that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship in the last 12 years. The government while clarifying the issue gave reference of Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967, which provides for the issuance of passports to non-citizens.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in the foregoing provisions relating to issue of a passport or travel document, the Central Government may issue, or cause to be issued, a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest,” read the statement by the Centre referencing Section 20 of the Act states.

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The judgment of the Bombay High Court from 2013 was also given as a reference to corroborate MEA's stand on Passport not a proof of citizenship. The court while hearing the case had made it clear that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.

Passport not a proof of citizenship?