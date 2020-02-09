Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakot and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) at about 12:50 pm, the report added.

The Indian security forces are retaliating to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side, the report added.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)