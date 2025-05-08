Thirteen civilians have been killed in Kashmir's Poonch in intense firing from the Pakistani military from across the LoC. It is the 14th consecutive day since the country has violated the ceasefire.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on Tuesday (May 6). After the briefing by India's foreign secretary, the government said on Thursday that 13 civilians had been killed by Pakistani fire in "ceasefire violations" along their de facto border since Wednesday.

This after violence escalated into artillery shelling following the Indian strikes.

India's foreign ministry said that all those killed were in the town of Poonch, with 59 others injured, the majority also in the town.

The Indian Army also said that a soldier had been killed in Poonch on Wednesday "during Pakistan Army shelling", taking the total confirmed deaths on the Indian side to 14.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar had sustained injuries in the artillery shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, headquartered at Nagrota Cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, paid tribute to the jawan in a post on X.

#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling.

It said, “GOC and all ranks of WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector.”