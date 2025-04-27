The Indian diaspora and Hindu communities around the world are staging protests against the targeted killings of Hindu tourists after identification and segregation in the horrific terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 by terrorists of The Resistance Front, or TRF—an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Following the killing of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, members of the Indian and Hindu communities around the world have taken to the streets in protest.

In London, the Indian community protested outside the Pakistan High Commission.





Similarly, Indians hit the streets in Copenhagen and Melbourne to protest the attack that killed 26 unarmed civilians on vacation in Jammu and Kashmir’s picturesque Pahalgam.

From Federation Square in Melbourne to the Pakistan High Commission in London, and from Copenhagen to the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, protesters are demanding justice and condemning the brutal act of terror. Voices of anger, pain, and unity are echoing globally as the diaspora stands in solidarity with the victims and calls for action.

🚨 Frankfurt, Germany — Indian community stages a PROTEST rally against the Pahalgam terror attack, carrying posters EXPOSING Pakistan’s role in cross-border terror 👏



Indians are protesting on the streets; where is German-based Dhruv Rathee?

Members of the Indian community staged a protest in Copenhagen, Denmark, condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

A massive crowd of Indian Hindus are currently parading through the streets of Brampton, Ontario protesting against the local police force.



A massive crowd of Indian Hindus are currently parading through the streets of Brampton, Ontario protesting against the local police force.

This is not Mumbai. This is Canada.

There was a face-off between Indian diaspora groups who gathered to protest Pakistan-backed terrorism and counter-protesters outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, which saw a Pakistani diplomatic official making a throat-slitting gesture.

A theme on the Indian side of the protests so far has been emptying bottles of water on the ground, in reference to the Indian government suspending the Indus Water Treaty

In videos posted by Indian community groups on social media, the Pakistani official can be seen taunting them from the balcony of the mission building at Lowndes Square.

VIDEO | Indian community stages protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives.



VIDEO | Indian community stages protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives.

He was holding a poster with a sketch of Captain Abhinandan Varthaman and the words “Chai is Fantastic” – a reference to the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot’s captivity in February 2019.

He's not an ordinary Pakistani, but a Pakistani diplomat.

They threatened the people who were protesting outside Pakistan High Commission in London. And more importantly, note that 'slit-your-throat' gesture with Abhinandan's poster.



From top to bottom, they’re all Jihadis. pic.twitter.com/9OFi61SZ1X — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 26, 2025

The official, standing next to a large banner reading “Pakistan stands with Kashmiris”, could be seen making a threatening throat-slitting gesture towards the Indian protesters across the building.

