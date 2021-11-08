Padma Awards 2021: 29 women and one transgender among this year's awardees

Today at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented four Padma Vibhushan Awards, eight Padma Bhushan Awards and sixty-one Padma Shri Awards for the year 2020.

The Vice President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Home Affairs were among the dignitaries in attendance.

119 Padma Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year, the ceremony for which will begin shortly.



The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee. pic.twitter.com/OlyRT9q4Zz — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021 ×

There are 29 women among this year's awardees, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Awardees of the Padma Awards come from various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, and civil service, among others.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service), and seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

Of the three, the Padma Bhushan awards are given for distinguished service of the highest order.

Also read | Five years of demonetisation: What has changed in the Indian economy?

Well-known names from the fields of arts included Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, and Ekta Kapoor. Olympian PV Sindhu was a well-known recipient from the field of sports.

Sushma Swaraj, the former minister for external affairs, and Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Assam CM were conferred with the Padma awards posthumously. At the ceremony held in Delhi, Ram Nath Kovind presented the former external affairs minister's award to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

