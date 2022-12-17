Over 80 people die after consuming toxic alcohol in India’s Bihar

More than 80 people died on Saturday after consuming poisonous alcohol in India’s eastern state of Bihar.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar in April 2016. As a result, a lot of illegal toddy liquor shops sprang up in the state. The policy was one of the major poll planks in the state elections that year, propelling incumbent Nitish Kumar to victory.

Saran district recorded the highest number of deaths at 66, followed by six in the adjoining Siwan district, while Begusarai witnessed two other deaths.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said no compensation will be provided if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor. The remark was met with severe criticism from the opposition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that action is being taken where incidents of consumption of liquor are being reported in the state and alleged that most of the liquor supply is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already given his statement. The probe is underway. Most of the liquor supply is from UP and Haryana where BJP is in power and they're not conducting any probe. Got to know that from the home of LoP V Sinha's kin, 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered," Tejashwi said, reports ANI news agency.

Earlier in the day, the police recovered several cartons of liquor from a truck in Sadar police station area in Muzaffarpur district. The cartons were hidden below wooden planks.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over the hooch tragedy on Friday.

