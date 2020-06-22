Our country is fighting two wars against China - at the border & against the virus: Kejriwal

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that authorities were now conducting 18,000 tests per day.

The Delhi chief minister said that earlier just 5,000 tests were being conducted while asserting that "now people will not face any issues in getting tested".

"Our country is fighting two wars against China - one at the border and another against the virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised," Kejriwal said through a video link.

"Our 20 brave soldiers did not back down, we also will not retreat and will win both the wars," Kejriwal asserted.

Kejriwal said that people under home isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels in just a few hours.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 3,000 coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 59,746. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 2,175 after 63 deaths were reported. According to health officials, 33,013 patients have recovered from the virus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had earlier discussed key strategies with home minister Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in areas severely impacted by the virus in the capital.