BSF hails personnel at helm during Operation Sindoor, say 'our brave women...'

Border Security Force (BSF), in its first press conference after the launch of Operation Sindoor, hailed the women personnel at the helm. On May 7, India, in a retaliatory move, targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

Shashank Anand, BSF IG, Jammu, highlighting the role of women, said, "BSF's women personnel fought on forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna and others fought on forward posts against Pakistan during this operation."

During the media interaction, he mentioned a drone attack and shelling by Pakistan on BSF posts. "We lost BSF's Sub-inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar.

"We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost, and one post to be named Sindoor," he added.

Not too long ago, PM Modi reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over and is now a part of our national doctrine against terrorism. BSF IG, Jammu said, "We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launchpads and camps, there could be possible infiltration along LoC and IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert."

BSF is also in charge of the farmers, who indulge in agricultural activity along the international border.

The security forces stressed that the farmers living in border villages are encouraged to reap crops. Further added, "Our farmers conduct their agricultural activity under heavy protection. We can also see that Pakistani farmers are carrying out agricultural activity now. We are seeing that normalcy is returning."

It was mentioned that the Seema Suraskha Bal personnel are visiting border villages and holding meetings, medical camps and civic action programs.