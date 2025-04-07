Opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are taking a dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah for joining the Union Minority Minister Kiren Rijiju at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar.

The minority minister had said, “A refreshing morning walk amid the vibrant hues of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, with Hon’ble CM Shri Omar Abdullah ji and also glad to meet Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab. Nature at its finest & conversations filled with warmth & vision, a truly special morning.”

However, the political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have started questioning Omar Abdullah, saying that the minority affairs minister introduced the Waqf bill in parliament and Abdullah is rolling out the red carpet for him.

People's conference leader Sajad Lone said, “The least Muslims of India deserved was that in J&K, the only Muslim majority province in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijju, who presented the Waqf bill. Instead, he tags along Farooq sahib as well. What a shame.”

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti also criticised the move and said, “What’s left to say when the Chief Minister of India’s only Muslim majority state gives a red-carpet welcome to the BJP minister who introduced the Waqf bill meant to disempower & debilitate Muslims? Stands in stark contrast to Tamil Nadu CM who showed spine by swiftly introducing a resolution against Waqf bill.”

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti spoke about the Waqf motion not being allowed by the speaker in the J&K Assembly. “It’s profoundly disappointing that the speaker of the J&K Assembly has rejected the motion on the Waqf Bill. Despite securing a strong mandate, the government appears to have completely yielded to the BJP’s anti-Muslim agenda, cynically attempting to appease both sides."

She further added, "The National Conference (NC) could learn from Tamil Nadu’s government, which has firmly opposed the Waqf Bill. In J&K, the only Muslim-majority region, it’s alarming that a supposedly people-centric government lacks the courage even to debate this critical issue.”