/'Only 3-4 countries have it': PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on Friday (July 17, 2026). This marks a historic milestone in the country's transition to green rail transport. The hydrogen-powered train will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section of the Northern Railway, serving stations that include Gohana and several intermediate halts.



The project marks the first use of hydrogen fuel cell technology on Indian Railways, with electricity generated onboard through a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell that combines hydrogen and oxygen in a chemical reaction. Unlike conventional electric trains that depend on overhead power lines, the hydrogen-powered train produces its own electricity, much like older steam and diesel locomotives, but without burning fuel or relying on external power. It emits only water vapour and heat, making it a zero-emission transport solution.

After inaugurating, while addressing the rally, PM Modi said, “Today, the country has received its first hydrogen train from here. You may recall, and even today, we read and hear, that India's first train ran between Mumbai and Thane. Similarly, in the future, whenever hydrogen trains are mentioned, the names of Jind, Sonipat, and Haryana will inevitably be included.”

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"Hydrogen trains have only recently arrived on the global stage. They came into existence just seven or eight years ago. Currently, only three or four countries possess the capability to operate hydrogen trains, and even in those nations, the technology is still in its early stages. However, hearing about the capabilities of India's hydrogen train will fill you with pride... The hydrogen train running between Jind and Sonipat is the most powerful hydrogen train in the world... It is also the longest hydrogen train in India. While hydrogen trains elsewhere in the world typically consist of three or four coaches, India has made its mark globally by launching a 10-coach hydrogen train right from the start," he added.

PM Modi also said, "Not only is this Indian hydrogen train emission-free, but it is also a highly successful example of the 'Make in India' initiative... In the near future, further infrastructure related to hydrogen trains will be developed here. New factories will be set up to cater to the needs of the hydrogen train network. In other words, this train is bound to create numerous new employment opportunities for the youth of Haryana."

He further said in his speech that India imports large volumes of petrol, diesel, LPG and fertilisers for farmers through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the crucial shipping route has effectively turned into a war zone over the past three to four months. Modi said that if a similar situation had occurred before 2014, railway services across the country would have been severely disrupted, as a large share of trains then depended on diesel. He added that India is now better prepared due to the expansion of railway electrification and long-term planning, which have reduced dependence on diesel-powered trains.

India's first integrated hydrogen rail ecosystem

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the project ahead of the launch, saying “India has become one of the select group of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector.”



The pilot project also includes hydrogen storage and refuelling infrastructure at Jind, establishing India's first integrated hydrogen rail ecosystem. The initiative will evaluate the technology's viability, safety, and reliability under regular service conditions and inform future expansion plans.