/One year of RG Kar rape case: Kolkata Police launches lathi-charge on protesters demanding justice

A year has passed since the horrific RG Kar rape and murder case in India's West Bengal. The family of the victim alleged that justice had not been served in the case. To mark one year into the case, a massive protest was organised in Kolkata on Saturday (August 9) - which later turned into chaos after police launched a lathi charge on the protesters. The protest was led by senior leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul. A section of the protesters also did a march demanding justice in the case. As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the protestors raised slogans for justice for the RG Kar victim.

The protest was joined by a pool of people at the request of the victim's family. Several BJP workers also participated after the call from the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. He urged politicians to join the protest without any party flag.

"The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd, which has gathered in protest," Adhikari said.

What does the family allege?

The father of the victim alleged that the Kolkata Police stopped the family from doing the march, even when the court had allowed them to organise a peaceful protest.

the family has said that they were unsatisfied with the progress of the case, as the CBI has not come up with any results yet. The father earlier had alleged that the authority told him to bring evidence in the case. "Is it my job or theirs?" the victim's father asked.