One terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, forces lead cordon and search operation

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Security forces had a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Drangbal village of Pulwama. Forces lead a cordon and search operation, and during the search, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gun battle.

“01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow.” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In the last 24 hours, this is the second encounter in the Kashmir Valley. Earlier, one terrorist of Hizb ut-Tahrir was killed in the Kulgam district.

“Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora village of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force 18 Battalion in the said village. In the ensuing encounter, a categorized terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities.

Kashmir valley has witnessed 60 encounters so far, in these operations 93 terrorists, including 28 Pakistani were killed. Security forces also arrested 47 active terrorists and 185 terror associates. This year 17 civilians and 16 security personnel have been killed in terror-related incidents.



