/One Indian national missing after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast

India has condemned an attack on a container ship GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, in which one Indian seafarer remains missing. Ten of the 11 Indian nationals on board have been rescued, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), with search and rescue operations continuing in coordination with Omani authorities.

The incident occurred earlier on Sunday in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the crew took to lifeboats following the strike.

In a strongly worded statement, the MEA expressed deep concern over the "continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region."

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"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the ministry said. "Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support."

The statement added: " The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest. "

This latest attack comes against a backdrop of heightened US-Iran confrontation. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched strikes on Iranian targets in response to the Hormuz situation. Iran has reportedly declared Hormuz closed, raising fears of further disruption to global shipping lanes that carry about 20% of the world's oil.