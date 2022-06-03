On world bicycle day, Denmark envoy hopes Copenhagen model can be adopted in Delhi

Even as world bicycle day was marked on Friday, Denmark's ambassador Freddy Svane hoped that use of cycle will be as normal in Delhi has it has been in Copenhagen. Copenhagen is known as the as the bicycle capital of the world with it being the dominate mode of transportation in the Danish capital.

Also read | EU bans most Russian oil, targets Putin's alleged girlfriend with sanctions

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, envoy Svane said, "it is important, everybody can do, every town, every city has to do it. It boils to political willingness and next week in fact I am going to meet Delhi CM Kejriwal, and he has asked me to talk about bicycling and hopefully one day it is safe to ride a bike, morning to evening in Delhi, that is my hope". A term-- Copenhagenization also exists that means other cities trying to follow the example set by the city and increase the usage of cycles.

Denmark embassy, the housing ministry, and Public Health Foundation of India on Friday morning organized an event involving cyclist. A mural depicting cycles and its role in a greener planet was also painted on the wall of the Danish embassy in Delhi. The Ambassador said, "In order to deal with climate change we need to go back in the past and bicycling and cycling was part of our past and I think all of us have grown up with bicycle. so, this is the way forward and for sure, let's turn into modern fashion that we will use our own bikes, it is good for the health, good for the climate and good for the society.

Also read | HK students rebel, hide 'goddess of democracy' statues around campus

He also talked about the recent visit of PM Modi to his country. He said "I think it was the best visit ever, signifying the green strategic partnership is really the direction we need not only for India, Denmark and beyond that and it is very, very important. I think our 2 prime ministers, took a ride for greener, better, and greater future.". PM was in Copenhagen last month for the 2nd India Nordic summit.