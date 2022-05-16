On Buddha Purnima, Indian PM Modi visits Buddhism founder's birthplace in Nepal, wishes world  

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Buddhism founder's birthplace, Lumbini, in Nepal to mark the day. "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba have performed the shilanyas ceremony for the construction of Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini on Monday. In Nepal, it will be the first "Net Zero Emission" building.

The shilanyas ceremony was performed by monks belonging to three major Buddhist traditions, Theravada, Mahayana and Vajrayana. The two PMs also unveiled a model of the Centre.

Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022 ×

It will come up within the Lumbini Monastic Zone, informed the Ministry of Culture in its press release. To offer prayers, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple in Lumbini.

On Buddha Jayanti, the PM will also deliver an address at an event organised by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal, said the ministry.

I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba for the warm welcome in Lumbini. pic.twitter.com/9rkmi2297o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022 ×

The construction of the "India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage" will be undertaken by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), India under the auspices of the Lumbini Development Trust with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

