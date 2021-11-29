Omicron threat: Here is 'countries-at-risk' list released by India

Omicron variant of coronavirus has governments across the world on alert. The variant, which was first found in South Africa has now spread to many other countries and nations all over the world are releasing guidelines or restricting air travel to try and ensure that the virus doesn't cross their borders.

India's health ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India.

From December 1, passengers will have to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel. They will have to submit details of journeys made in last 14 days.

It will also be mandatory to upload negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Health ministry has said that travellers from `countries at-risk` will need to take the COVID-19 test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport.If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days.

Also Read | Indian man returning from South Africa tests positive in Maharashtra; strain not confirmed

They will have to take a re-test on eight-day and if negative, further self-monitor for the next seven days. A sub-section (5 percent of the total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on the arrival.

These are the countries-at-risk as per Indian health ministry

United Kingdom

South Africa

Brazil

Bangladesh

Botswana

China

Mauritius

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Singapore

Hong Kong

Israel

The health ministry has revised the existing guidelines with a view to tackle the Omicron variant. The variant has already been described as a 'variant of concern' by World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)