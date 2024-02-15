Nusrat Jahan celebrates Valentine's Day amid clashes in Sandeshkhali, BJP snubs 'priorities matter'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Indian state of West Bengal slammed actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who is Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, for celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband when tension simmered in her state.



On Tuesday (Feb 13), tension escalated in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision when the BJP workers, headed by state party president Sukanta Majumder, protested against the alleged sexual harassment of women in the area by Trinamool Congress leaders and strongmen.



The clashes broke out between the BJP members and police personnel in Sandeshkhali. A day after, MP Nusrat Jahan shared photos of celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband and actor Yash Dasgupta.

She shared her Valentine’s Day-themed photo session in which she was wearing a crimson-coloured gown and later posted the snapshots of her celebration on her official Instagram account, along with heart emojis.



“Priorities matter: In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day,” wrote the Bengal BJP, on X. Priorities matter:



"Priorities matter: In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day," wrote the Bengal BJP, on X.

What are the allegations of Sandeshkhali women?

Women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting for the past few days against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, who have been accused of committing atrocities.



The clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel after they tried to defy prohibitory orders in the vicinity of the SP's office in West Bengal's Basirhat, before the party's agitation over allegations of sexual harassment against women in Sandeshkhali block, ANI reported.

West Bengal police calls sexual exploitation allegations 'wilful misinformation'

However, the West Bengal police called the sexual exploitation allegations “wilful misinformation”. The police on Wednesday night (Feb 14) took to X to claim that “no allegations of sexual torture of women have so far been received”.



Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Arun Haldar and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Anju Bala reached Sandeshkhali to meet the victims.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Arun Haldar and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Anju Bala reached Sandeshkhali to meet the victims.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar said, "I have received the report about Sandeshkhali. A lot of people wanted to say a lot of things but they were not given a chance. Members of the commission & I have come here to listen to them. I will listen to them & give the report to the government. It is a constitutional body, not a political body...Tomorrow at 11 am will send the report to the President."



"It is a shameful incident that in today's time as well something like this can happen to women...The state's CM is a woman," said Anju Bala, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, while speaking to ANI.