NSA Ajit Doval and Putin meet in Moscow, agree to continue strategic partnership

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday and held discussions over various matters, the Ministry External Affairs (MEA) said in a late night statement. The two agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership.

"NSA Ajit Doval also called on the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues," the MEA said.

"It was agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership," it added.

Doval earlier held extensive bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev focussing on issues relating to bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

"On February 9, NSA Ajit Doval held a bilateral dialogue with Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed issues, including bilateral relations, regional and international developments," the MEA said.

Also Read | India stands with Afghanistan in time of need, says NSA Ajit Doval at Moscow talks

The MEA statement added that Doval also met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and discussed bilateral defence and economic cooperation.

The MEA said Doval participated in the fifth multilateral meeting of secretaries of security councils/National Security Advisers on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the security dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval stressed the importance of ensuring that Afghanistan soil does not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally.

He also stated the need to intensify intelligence and security cooperation to deal with terror outfits, including those designated under the UN Security Council resolution 1267.

The MEA quoted Doval as saying that the well-being and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people is India's foremost priority.

Putin also weighed in on Afghanistan and a statement from Kremlin said that he met with heads of delegations taking part in the multilateral consultations on Afghanistan.

"We are also worried about attempts to use the situation in Afghanistan to allow extra-regional forces to expand or build their infrastructure," Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

"These countries will create this under the pretext of countering international terrorism, but they are not doing anything that is really necessary in the real counterterrorism struggle," he said. "Obviously, the situation in the country is not improving and we see this. The humanitarian situation is worsening," Putin added.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Three months back, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Russia during which the two sides vowed to expand their economic engagement including India's import of petroleum products from its "time-tested" partner.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE