Now, Dominos, KIA apologise for Kashmir post amid social media storm

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 09, 2022, 09:52 AM(IST)

Dominos, KIA have apologised for the Kashmir tweet Photograph:( Twitter )

South Korean foreign minister said it 'regretted the offence' caused to the people and government of India by the social media post.

After Hyundai Motors, KFC, Pizza Hut and KIA created a firestorm on social media over the Kashmir tweet, Dominos joined the others to issue an apology for the "unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country".

"We regret and apologise," the fast-food multinational said in a tweet, adding,"we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities."

However, the damage was done as several users hit out against the company on social media.

KIA also issued an apology over Pakistan's Kashmir solidarity day tweet saying that it has "taken note of unauthorised social media posts made by independently-owned dealer based outside the country" without naming Pakistan.

"We deeply regret the offence caused by this unofficial social media activity," it said.

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation also regretted "the hurt to sentiments" from "our dealers or business associates".

On Tuesday, the South Korean foreign minister said it "regretted the offence" caused to the people and government of India by the social media post.

India had summoned the South Korean envoy to express "strong displeasure" over the "unacceptable" post.

After speaking to the South Korean foreign minister, EAM Jaishankar tweeted saying: "Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues as also the Hyundai matter."

The MEA said Hyundai Motors had conveyed its "deep regret" to the people of India while asserting that it does not comment on political or religious issues.

(With inputs from Agencies)

